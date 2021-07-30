Highway 60 detour extended

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDOT is extending the detour on Highway 60 from Eagle Lake to Elysian for a second time.

The phase one detour was originally supposed to end today but MNDOT says it will extend into early next week, weather permitting.

The agency says phase two construction will be from Elysian to Waterville and will begin as soon as phase one is complete.

MNDOT says it extends its regrets for the delays and thanks residents and motorists for their patience during construction.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.