Highway 60 detour extended

Modified Detour Route for Highway 60
Modified Detour Route for Highway 60(Minnesota Department of Transportation)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDOT is extending the detour on Highway 60 from Eagle Lake to Elysian for a second time.

The phase one detour was originally supposed to end today but MNDOT says it will extend into early next week, weather permitting.

The agency says phase two construction will be from Elysian to Waterville and will begin as soon as phase one is complete.

MNDOT says it extends its regrets for the delays and thanks residents and motorists for their patience during construction.

