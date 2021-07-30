Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee, Minn.(Source: Shakopee Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
Kohan Retail Investment Group is the new owners of the mall
River Hills Mall getting new owners
Jeff Weber lifts 2-year-old Elliot Witte Thursday, July 29, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn. Witte...
North Mankato 2-year-old forms unlikely friendship with sanitation driver
FILE — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western...
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt
FILE — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli...
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blanket Mankato, Minnesota.
Gov. Walz, President Biden, discuss wildlife and drought crisis
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather