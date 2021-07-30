Your Photos
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that Greater Omaha Packing is recalling 295,236 pounds of raw beef products intended for non-intact use.

The raw beef products intended for non-intact use were produced on July 13. The complete list of products and product codes for the beef products that are subject to recall can be found here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were distributed to further processors in Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska.

The problem was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

