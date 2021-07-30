New owners plan to revitalize River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The future of River Hills Mall is looking bright as its new owners make plans to revitalize it.

The shopping center was purchased by the Kohan Retail Investment Group, a New York-based firm that owns and operates nearly 50 malls across the country.

“River Hill is a beautiful mall. I think it’s a very stabilized and a good asset,” said CEO Mike Kohen.

River Hills was once a booming epicenter of retailers and restaurants, but now in its 30th year, 10% of the mall’s spaces sit empty.

Kohen added, “My main focus and my main goal is to have these spaces filled up with retail, because that’s the nature of the mall. Nevertheless, if you see the spaces sitting dark, it’s a shame and you should do something.”

Kohen said he’s determined to bring it back to life by adding a new variety of tenants.

“We have to think about alternatives to try to increase traffic [like] into call centers, into entertainment centers, into all kinds of other non-retail use,” explained Kohen.

The mall will also host frequent community events.

Kohen stated, “I’m talking about all kinds of events you know, animal events, car show events, you name it, concerts in some cases.”

Kohen’s team is currently assessing the mall’s needs for renovations. In the next six months, Kohen said locals can expect to see a different mall.

“We will do anything possible to do for the mall because I know the community cares so much about this mall,” Kohen mentioned.

