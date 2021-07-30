Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the litter: Potato

This week’s pick of the litter is Potato the cat
pick of the litter: potato
pick of the litter: potato(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Potato is a loving cat who is a little shy at first but will beg for attention with his people and loves to be pet. Potato is an adult cat who would do best in a home where he is the only cat. He loves to cuddle and lay low with his people. Potato very loving and is looking for a home where there are lots of comfy places for cat naps. If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Potato please contact BENCHS.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
Kohan Retail Investment Group is the new owners of the mall
River Hills Mall getting new owners
Jeff Weber lifts 2-year-old Elliot Witte Thursday, July 29, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn. Witte...
North Mankato 2-year-old forms unlikely friendship with sanitation driver
FILE — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western...
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt
FILE — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli...
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Latest News

FILE — Buddy appears at a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, April 23, 2010. The...
Mapleton police reminding residents to clean up after pets, keep dogs on a leash
Togo the dog
Pick of the litter: Togo
Simon and Jenny
Two local dogs to be featured in Minnesota’s Top Dogs calendar
pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst
Pick of the litter: Cheddarwurst