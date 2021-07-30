pick of the litter: potato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Potato is a loving cat who is a little shy at first but will beg for attention with his people and loves to be pet. Potato is an adult cat who would do best in a home where he is the only cat. He loves to cuddle and lay low with his people. Potato very loving and is looking for a home where there are lots of comfy places for cat naps. If you or someone you know would be a good fit for Potato please contact BENCHS.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.