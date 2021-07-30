Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rapinoe converts to get US soccer past Netherlands on penalties

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal...
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal and defeating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan.(AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Miedema’s opening attempt in the shootout and then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

Miedema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament — an Olympic record.

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

Miedema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

The United States will next face Canada in Kashima on Monday. The Canadians advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

The Americans were playing in a shootout for the fifth time in a major tournament. The last time was at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, when the U.S. was bounced by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Friday’s game at the International Stadium brought together the two teams that played in the World Cup final two years ago in France. The U.S. women won that 2-0 and afterward the crowd chanted “Equal Pay!” in support of the team’s legal fight for equity with the men’s national team.

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski tinkered with his lineup for Friday’s match, with Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Rose Lavelle on the bench at the start.

The grueling game was the latest hurdle in what has been a particularly uncharacteristic tournament for the United States. The normally stalwart Americans lost to Sweden 3-0 in its opener before beating New Zealand 6-1. They then advanced to the knockout round following a 0-0 draw with Australia.

The United States hadn’t been shutout since 2017.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, poured on the offense in the group stage with an Olympic record 21 goals — smashing the previous record of 16 set by the United States in 2012.

Miedema, who plays for English club Arsenal, is only 25 and is already the all-time scoring leader for the Netherlands with 82 goals in 100 appearances. She is also the leading scorer in the Women’s Super League in England.

The United States also played the Netherlands in Breda in November, winning 2-0. The Americans were unbeaten in 44 straight matches before the loss to Sweden at the Tokyo Games.

In Rifu, Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe stopped Rafaelle’s attempt and was rushed by her teammates. Canada has won bronze medals at the last two Olympics.

Australia earned its first trip to the semifinals by beating Britain 4-3 in extra time in Kashima. The Matildas will face Sweden, who beat host Japan 3-1 in Saitama.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
Kohan Retail Investment Group is the new owners of the mall
River Hills Mall getting new owners
Jeff Weber lifts 2-year-old Elliot Witte Thursday, July 29, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn. Witte...
North Mankato 2-year-old forms unlikely friendship with sanitation driver
FILE — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western...
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly

Latest News

In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews
(Source: Facebook/Fairmont Raceway)
Fairmont raceway announcer takes leave of absence following controversial comments