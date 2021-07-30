Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Salvation Army to hold back to school fair, in-person registration required

The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting a Back to School Community Fair on Thursday, August...
The Mankato Salvation Army will be hosting a Back to School Community Fair on Thursday, August 5 where families can register in-person to receive gently used backpacks, shoes & clothing. (FILE PHOTO)(KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army reminds families to register in person on the day of their upcoming back to school fair.

They will be screening Blue Earth County and North Mankato K-12 students next Thursday, August 5 from 11 to 3 for free backpacks, shoes and clothing vouchers.

Parents or guardians will need to register in person the day of the event by showing ID and proof of government assistance such as an EBT or UCare card as well as provide the names, birth dates and school the child will be attending to be eligible to receive one pair of gently used shoes, a new or gently used backpack, a $20 per household voucher for clothing from the Salvation Army Family Store and a Free Hot Dog.

Other agencies present will be MVAC, Blue Earth County library, Crisis Nursery, Northside Hair Company, and Options for Women.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pemberton man is accused of criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County.
Pemberton man charged with criminal sexual conduct
Kohan Retail Investment Group is the new owners of the mall
River Hills Mall getting new owners
Jeff Weber lifts 2-year-old Elliot Witte Thursday, July 29, 2021, in North Mankato, Minn. Witte...
North Mankato 2-year-old forms unlikely friendship with sanitation driver
FILE — Authorities say three men who were found dead at the entrance of a quarry in western...
Sheriff: 3 dead at Wisconsin quarry were shot over $600 debt
The Montgomery Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Montgomery police officer dies unexpectedly

Latest News

A shuttle service will be offered from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to Riverfront...
Shuttle service to be offered during Mankato’s Ribfest
Essig goes on to win 13-0.
Essig powers past Sleepy Eye in opening round of playoffs
Essig powers past Sleepy Eye in opening round of playoffs
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather