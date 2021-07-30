Salvation Army to hold back to school fair, in-person registration required

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army reminds families to register in person on the day of their upcoming back to school fair.

They will be screening Blue Earth County and North Mankato K-12 students next Thursday, August 5 from 11 to 3 for free backpacks, shoes and clothing vouchers.

Parents or guardians will need to register in person the day of the event by showing ID and proof of government assistance such as an EBT or UCare card as well as provide the names, birth dates and school the child will be attending to be eligible to receive one pair of gently used shoes, a new or gently used backpack, a $20 per household voucher for clothing from the Salvation Army Family Store and a Free Hot Dog.

Other agencies present will be MVAC, Blue Earth County library, Crisis Nursery, Northside Hair Company, and Options for Women.

