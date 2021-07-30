Your Photos
Shuttle service to be offered during Mankato’s Ribfest

A shuttle service will be offered from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to Riverfront...
A shuttle service will be offered from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center to Riverfront Park during Ribfest.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gears up for its 23rd annual Ribfest, the city is providing an option to help guests get to and from the event.

A continuous shuttle bus service will be provided from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Thursday, August 5 through Saturday, August 7.

Pickup and drop off take place at Riverfront Park and at the cutout on Riverfront Drive at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

RibFest tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office, online, or at the gate.

View a shuttle bus service map and a parking map.

RibFest features live music in the Vetter Stone Amphitheater and ribs made by “ribbers” from across the country. A limited number of reserved seats will be available and can be purchased at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater the day of show. Advance sale tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office, 1 Civic Center Plaza, or online.

