Small business booming in Waseca

Lead Minnesota helping new leaders to lift communities
Waseca
Waseca
By Jared Dean
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca, a city of less than 10,000 has small business booming. New businesses have continued to grow over last few years.

For many reasons like location and new management, economic development coordinator for the city of Waseca Gary Sandholm believes that the future is bright.

“Retail and service businesses drawing people from the metropolitan area whether it is to shop or dine,” Sandholm said. “It is quite a lot of fun to see that.”

Lead for Minnesota is an organization that educates young adults about how to be leaders in their communities.

Those in the program are either in their hometowns or travel to a host city to help bring in a new group of leaders to bring the town’s visions to life.

“Our goal is to show that there is hope in both these people and these places in small towns, rural lands and tribal communities across the state,” executive director for Lead for Minnesota Benya Kraus said. “Our goal is to show that every place has worth.”

A common saying in the program is being locally routed and nationally connected. That is true in Lead for Minnesota participant Alex Young-Williams who is originally from the Washington DC area and is now serving in Fairmont.

“Relationships are really really important and that you need to focus on these not only with your host but with people in the community and people that have social capital in your community,” Young Williams said.

With the leaders of tomorrow working their way into communities throughout the state and with small businesses continuing to thrive, Southern Minnesota is ready for the growth.

“We are in a part of the state that has a really good future I think,” Sandholm said. “Between Mankato and Rochester I can see a lot of growth over the next 10 to 20 years.”

