Friends of Learning Back to School Project collecting school supplies donations

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Michelle Zehnder Fischer is the chair of the Friends of Learning Back to School Project.

The nonprofit is entering their tenth year of providing backpacks full of school supplies for K-12 students in St. Peter and rural Nicollet County.

Friends of Learning has provided 4,400 students with supplies since 2012.

”We know that students do better when they’re able to start the school year with all of the tools that they need,” Fischer said.

Fischer said that the donations not only help students, but also teachers who might otherwise have to use their own funds to provide tools.

“Finally, it reduces the stresses on families of having to decide how are they going to allocate their limited resources between food sometimes and buying those back to school supplies,” she added.

But this year, as students return to the classroom and demand for school supplies rises, Fischer said donations are especially important.

“I think we’re going to see a significant need from families for these school supplies, so I expect our demand to go up,” she said.

To help collect donations, the nonprofit is currently in the middle of their Annual Business Challenge to see which business can collect the most school supplies.

Jamie Schmidt is an RN Supervisor for the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, which has won the large business challenge for the last two years.

Now in their third year involved with the project, they’re hoping to once again make a difference for kids in need.

“Leveling that playing field with all of the rest of their peers, I think that gives them that confidence and that ready to learn attitude that I think every kid needs when they start out the school year,” Schmidt said

Donors should keep an eye out for blue barrels at participating businesses.

Friends of Learning encourages donations of any kind, but especially technology donations such as calculators and earbuds that are in high demand.

Families can still sign up for donations through Nicollet County Health and Human Services and are encouraged do so by the beginning of August, but late submissions are accepted.

Families can call Nicollet County Health and Human Services at (507) 934-8557 or visit this link to sign up.

Fischer said fundraising is coming along this year, adding that a recent contribution of 180 backpacks made a big difference.

“It gave our organization the knowledge that we’re probably going to be able to fill all the needs that we have this year, so it was a tremendous help,” Fischer said.

