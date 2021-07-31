Fundraiser held for church member with cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community is more than just who you live with, it is a sense of belonging and togetherness. Saturday morning, people came together at Faith United Methodist Church in Waseca for a sale put on by members of the church to raise funds for the church’s secretary, Stacy True, who has breast cancer.

“It’s a family church, I mean we all just feel like we are family here,” sale organizer Vada Dahnert said. “If we need help they are here to help us. I have had so much help with this sale, I couldn’t do it by myself, there’s no way.”

The sale featured hundreds of items all donated to help promote it. They ranged from clothes to household decorations and furniture.

People of all ages came through to show their support for the cause, and all donations and proceeds went towards helping True with her expenses.

“Just outstanding,” George Hagge said. “We had people come out here from the community, some people from other communities, people from the community from all churches have come here and donated things.”

In addition to the pick anything and pay any price sale method, the group organized raffle tickets with prizes of gift cards to restaurants in the area. Those who came to check out the sale walked away with second hand items and the feeling of making a difference.

“If we can help one person with some financial problems you know, it makes us feel good and it gives the patient the person who has cancer a boost to, that we love her and want to help her,” Dahnert said.

