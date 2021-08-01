Your Photos
Live performances return to The Coffee Hag

First live performances take place at The Coffee Hag
Coffee Hag live performance
Coffee Hag live performance
By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sunday afternoon the Coffee Hag held live performances for a series of plays called Little Theater. The Coffee Hag has been doing live performances for a number of years before having to close down due to the pandemic. The live performances will be running Fridays through Sundays from now on. The Coffee Hag owner, who has been a supporter the arts in the area for years, is happy to be hosting performances once again.

“The reason I do what I do is for the community. It is really about community, having a place where they feel safe about who they are and they can be who they are and nobody is going to judge them that is a really big part of it,” owner of The Coffee Hag Jenn Melby-Kelley said. “Being a part of the community I feel that connection that pulse and I like being part of that.”

The Coffee Hag is welcoming performers of all kinds to create an inviting and community-based environment.

