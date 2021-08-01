New Ulm rec center seeing big changes

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Recreation Center is seeing some major changes. Over $11.5 million went into the construction and renovation of the building. Changes include an expanded fitness center, a new pool area, a new gymnastics gym and more.

The project was paid in part by a half percent sales tax in the city. Parks and Recreation Director for the city of New Ulm Tom Schmitz says that this project is a long time coming.

“There’s a great history of recreation, parks, green space and fitness going back all the way to the founders of New Ulm into the 1850s,” Schmitz said.

The fitness center, group fitness rooms and the racquet ball courts are complete and will be opening Monday morning, while the rest of the facility is still under construction and is expected to be done in September. The expansion took the rec center from the original 63,000 square feet to 93,000 square feet.

With all the new amenities, the city is hoping that people from all over will come to New Ulm.

“This is really going to be a regional recreation center not only for New Ulm residents but for people all over the region and of course visitors coming in from out of town and out of state,” Schmitz said.

With the completion date approaching, Schmitz can’t help but show his excitement and appreciation for all of the work that went into the project.

“I am just happy to have been a part of it as I say, there are many people that have worked together on this, to be a part of this team and to provide this regional recreation center for the region and of course the New Ulm community,” Schmitz said.

