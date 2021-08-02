Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
River Hills Mall
New owners plan to revitalize River Hills Mall
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
FILE — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli...
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

Canada's Vanessa Gilles, left, comforts United States' Carli Lloyd after a women's semifinal...
Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer
Canada's Vanessa Gilles, left, comforts United States' Carli Lloyd after a women's semifinal...
PHOTOS: Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws during a NFL training camp Friday, July...
Vikings in QB shortage, with Cousins out for COVID protocols