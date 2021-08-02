Your Photos
Hy-Vee launches Medicare help services

By Meghan Grey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Hy-Vee launches a new service to help customers with Medicare.

The Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle can help customers determine the best coverage plans from national and regional health insurance carriers.

Licensed sales agents and a digital quoting tool are available to assist people in their search.

Hy-Vee says those becoming eligible for Medicare can already begin enrolling through the aisle. Current beneficiaries can purchase their 2022 plans during Medicare’s annual enrollment period which is October 15th through December 7th.

“It’s free for the Medicare beneficiary, but you know, for that person who just might not know, who maybe is you know, choosing a Medicare plan for the very first time right, they’ve just retired, there are a lot of options, how can they know which one is right for them and so this service will provide that for them,” says Assistant Vice President of Communication for Hy-Vee Christina Gayman.

Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle customers can select from coverage plans including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement Plans, offered by a number of national and regional health insurance carriers. To learn more, customers can visit www.MedicareAisle.com or contact Hy-Vee’s team of trusted licensed insurance agents to review plans and help determine the best coverage plan for them at (888) 373-1122.

On Oct. 1, Hy-Vee Medicare Aisle will launch a digital quoting and enrollment tool to further assist customers in their enrollment process.

