LeSueur Police investigating fatal crash

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LeSueur, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in LeSueur are investigating a one vehicle fatal crash.

The LeSueur Police Department says it happened Saturday night just after 10:15 on the 900 block of Commerce Street in LeSueur.

According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of the vehicle who then later died from his injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

