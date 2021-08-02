Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with at least nine criminal damage to property/graffiti incidents.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in a four to five-block area in downtown Mankato, including:
- 100 block of North 4th Street
- 300 block East of Mulberry Street
- 300 and 400 blocks of North Broad Street
- 300 block of Plum Street
- 400 block of North Fifth Street
The suspects allegedly used spray paint to damage buildings and vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (507) 387-8725.
