Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents

Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with at least nine criminal damage to property/graffiti incidents.(Mankato Department of Public Safety)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with at least nine criminal damage to property/graffiti incidents.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in a four to five-block area in downtown Mankato, including:

  • 100 block of North 4th Street
  • 300 block East of Mulberry Street
  • 300 and 400 blocks of North Broad Street
  • 300 block of Plum Street
  • 400 block of North Fifth Street

The suspects allegedly used spray paint to damage buildings and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (507) 387-8725.

