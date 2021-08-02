Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with at least nine criminal damage to property/graffiti incidents.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the incidents occurred between 11 p.m. Friday, July 30, and 7 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in a four to five-block area in downtown Mankato, including:

100 block of North 4th Street

300 block East of Mulberry Street

300 and 400 blocks of North Broad Street

300 block of Plum Street

400 block of North Fifth Street

The suspects allegedly used spray paint to damage buildings and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (507) 387-8725.

