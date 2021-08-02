Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is investigating multiple instances of assault and disorderly conduct Friday evening.

Law enforcement says they responded to a residence on North Fourth Street around 5 p.m. following reports of a car accident and physical altercation.

Authorities were able to locate and identify the individuals involved before filing a written report.

Later that night, around 8pm, police were dispatched to Joseph’s Off Sale Liquors where another apparent assault took place.

Upon arrival, police discovered the same individuals on the scene.

“They were people that knew each other and there was an accident and people had conflicting stores of who was driving and what actually occurred, and in the end, I think one person is going to get a letter of transmittal for a variety of charges,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel.

The investigation into both incidents continues.

