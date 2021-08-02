Your Photos
Minnesota colleges, universities mandate masks to curb COVID-19 spread

Public colleges and universities in Minnesota will be requiring masks to be worn on campuses to...
Public colleges and universities in Minnesota will be requiring masks to be worn on campuses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant of the virus is surging.(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Public colleges and universities in Minnesota will be requiring masks to be worn on campuses to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as the delta variant of the virus is surging.

The University of Minnesota is requiring that all students, employees and visitors at its five campuses wear masks indoors starting Tuesday, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Minnesota State public college system says mask mandates will be implemented at campuses that are located in counties with high transmission rates.

As of Thursday, that included eight community colleges and two universities, but the number is increasing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

