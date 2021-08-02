Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New playground, accessible fishing pier coming to Clear Lake Park

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are for Clear Lake Park to be what Waseca Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw calls a “destination park.”

Thanks to a $196,000 state grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We have a beautiful park here right on the lake and anytime you have an opportunity to really revitalize and rejuvenate a park playground, inputting interests from people in the community is a good opportunity,” said Dushaw.

State funds are to pay for a complete playground replacement and installation of an accessible fishing pier.

“It’s a 50/50 cost-share grant with the city and the DNR, so we received the $196,000 grant, the other half will come from city funding as well,” said Dushaw.

The Parks Department has been looking to replace the two sets of equipment for years, both of which are nearly 30 years old.

The city does regular playground inspections, which have raised concerns and led to repairs.

In addition, the Parks Board says the new playground will be accessible for people with disabilities, while the new fishing pier will have an accessible shoreline option.

Hopes are for installation to begin in the summer of 2022 and be ready for use fall of that year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
River Hills Mall
New owners plan to revitalize River Hills Mall
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
FILE — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli...
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash

Latest News

New playground, accessible fishing pier coming to Clear Lake Park
Mayo Clinic Health System has awarded more than $110,000 in grants money to nearly two dozen...
Mayo Clinic Health System awards grants to nonprofit organizations in greater Mankato area
Coffee Hag live performance
Live performances return to The Coffee Hag
New Ulm Recreation Center
New Ulm rec center seeing big changes