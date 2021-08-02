New playground, accessible fishing pier coming to Clear Lake Park

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are for Clear Lake Park to be what Waseca Parks Superintendent Brad Dushaw calls a “destination park.”

Thanks to a $196,000 state grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We have a beautiful park here right on the lake and anytime you have an opportunity to really revitalize and rejuvenate a park playground, inputting interests from people in the community is a good opportunity,” said Dushaw.

State funds are to pay for a complete playground replacement and installation of an accessible fishing pier.

“It’s a 50/50 cost-share grant with the city and the DNR, so we received the $196,000 grant, the other half will come from city funding as well,” said Dushaw.

The Parks Department has been looking to replace the two sets of equipment for years, both of which are nearly 30 years old.

The city does regular playground inspections, which have raised concerns and led to repairs.

In addition, the Parks Board says the new playground will be accessible for people with disabilities, while the new fishing pier will have an accessible shoreline option.

Hopes are for installation to begin in the summer of 2022 and be ready for use fall of that year.

