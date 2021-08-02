Your Photos
Powerball to add Monday drawings

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Powerball players will soon get another chance at winning as the game adds a new night to its drawing.

The new Monday drawing will join the lineup of Powerball drawings, currently held on Wednesday and Saturday, starting August. 23, 2021.

Players can watch the new Monday night drawing live online at Powerball.com with a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer.

The Powerball Product Group says it anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots but adding a third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes. The group also expects to see an increase in the number of cash prizes and jackpots awarded on an annual basis. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights. Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball says it has raised $25 billion for good causes supported by state lotteries.

