Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Zoom settles for $85 million in ‘Zoom-bombing’ lawsuit

Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and...
Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Zoom has agreed to pay an $85 million settlement in a lawsuit over data privacy and “Zoom-bombing.”

The video conferencing service that became essential during the pandemic at one point was plagued by hackers.

Customers complained that their private meetings were being interrupted by people shouting profanity or sharing pornography.

In response to the lawsuit, Zoom Video Communications says it is improving security and improving safeguards for consumer data.

Under the settlement, some paid subscribers will be eligible for 15% refunds on their Zoom subscriptions or $25, whichever is larger.

Before the proposal is final, a federal judge in San Jose, California, will have to approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

River Hills Mall
New owners plan to revitalize River Hills Mall
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
FILE — Nearly 300,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli...
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination
(Source: Facebook/Fairmont Raceway)
Fairmont raceway announcer takes leave of absence following controversial comments
Waseca
Small business booming in Waseca

Latest News

FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee program
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
The House Chamber of the Texas Capitol is shown in Austin. A group of the state's Republicans...
Texas audit proposed by GOP would miss minor but real errors