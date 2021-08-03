Your Photos
2 more officers who responded to Capitol attack die by suicide

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two police officers who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 have recently died by suicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The deaths mark a total of four known officer suicides to occur after the insurrection.

Authorities report the body of Officer Gunther Hashida was found inside his home Thursday. He died of a self-inflicted wound. Hashida, who had been with the MPD since 2003, served on the emergency response team within the department’s Special Operations Division.

Officer Gunther Hashida served on the emergency response team within the Metropolitan Police Department's Special Operations Division. He had been with the department since 2003.(Source: Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home via CNN)

In addition, Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead July 10, according to MPD. He joined the department in November 2016.

The deaths mark four known suicides by officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Officials confirmed in January the deaths by suicide of MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith, a 12-year veteran of the force, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood, who had served for 16 years.

The Justice Department has charged more than 550 people in connection with the insurrection, and it is at the center of a high-profile House Select Committee investigation.

For those experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

