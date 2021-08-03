Your Photos
8 Mavericks included on USA Hockey Women’s National Festival roster

FILE — Players from the Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team celebrate after scoring a...
FILE — Players from the Minnesota State Mavericks women's hockey team celebrate after scoring a goal against the Bemidji State Beavers Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Mankato, Minn. The game would end in a 2-2 tie.(Gage Cureton | KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Eight members of the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s hockey program were invited by USA Hockey last week to attend the 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival.

The 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival is scheduled to take place Aug. 5-13 at the Super Rink in Blaine.

The player representatives from MSU include freshman forward Jamie Nelson, junior goaltender Calla Frank, junior forward Kelsey King and senior defenseman Anna Wilgren.

In addition to these four players, four staff members from the Minnesota State women’s hockey program will also be attending the festival, including head coach John Harrington, who will serve as a camp coach, assistant coach Shari Dickerman, who will be an assistant coach for the U23 team, goaltending coach Alli Altman, who will serve as a goalie coach for the U18 team, and Hockey Operations Director Amanda Long, who will have a role in video operations during the festival.

The national festival is an annual event that brings together the top female players in the U.S., from the U18 level to the national team. It will also serve as a pre-camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team, which will depart Blaine for Calgary, Alberta, on Aug. 10 to compete in the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship, which will commence on Aug. 20.

The U.S. Women’s National Team Festival will be closed to the public through Aug. 10. However, once the national team departs for the IIHF Women’s World Championship, the scrimmages scheduled for Aug. 11-13 will be open to the public.

All scrimmages will be staged on Rink No. 5 at the Super Rink, with a U18 intrasquad scrimmage scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 11. There will also be scrimmages between the U23 and U18 teams at 12 p.m. on Aug. 12 and at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13.

