Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Allina Health to mandate vaccines for all employees

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Allina Health is implementing a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.

In a statement, Allina says the mandate is brought on by the rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant as well as increased hospitalizations.

According to the health care provider, employees must have at least one dose of the vaccine by October 1st.

Allina says at least 73-percent of its employees are currently vaccinated.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, Allina employees will also be required to get a flu vaccine by January 1st, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of incidents from Friday
Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault

Latest News

Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
The Docket: Farmfest kicks off Tuesday, New Ulm City Council revisits veterans monument
(Source: AP)
MDH: 1,667 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning learn how to weave baskets using overgrown...
Basket weaving with daylily