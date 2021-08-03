Allina Health to mandate vaccines for all employees

MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Allina Health is implementing a vaccine mandate for all of its employees.

In a statement, Allina says the mandate is brought on by the rise in COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant as well as increased hospitalizations.

According to the health care provider, employees must have at least one dose of the vaccine by October 1st.

Allina says at least 73-percent of its employees are currently vaccinated.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, Allina employees will also be required to get a flu vaccine by January 1st, 2022.

