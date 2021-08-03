Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help

PLATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on Thursday was the result of homicide.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a welfare check in the city of Plato on Friday. During their investigation, they located a deceased person, who was identified Monday as 65-year-old Timothy Tinge of Plato.

The Minnesota Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

So far, investigators say they do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Investigators are working to piece together Tinge’s activities in the hours leading up to his death on Thursday.

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who had contact with Tinge on Thursday, or has information regarding his death, to contact the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office confidential line at (320) 865-4524.

Update: The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Timothy Tinge, age 65, of Plato.

