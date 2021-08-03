The Docket: Farmfest kicks off Tuesday, New Ulm City Council revisits veterans monument

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Farmfest kicks off Tuesday in Morgan, Minnesota.

Tuesday’s discussions include a panel called “US Ag Policy at the Crossroads - Where Do We Go From Here?”

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota) will be participating in that panel.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) will also be participating at Farmfest virtually this year; she is currently in Washington D.C. working on the infrastructure bill.

Hear more from both Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Hagedorn Tuesday on KEYC News Now.

New Ulm City Council will revisit the proposed Vietnam veterans memorial monument at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Back in July, the council tabled voting on whether to place the memorial monument in German Park and formed a committee to help determine the best option.

The monument came from a donation with the condition that it be placed near the U. S. Flag in the park.

Tuesday, the council will propose naming the grass area around the United States flag pole in German Park “Veterans Square”.

They will also decide on accepting the donated granite panels, which would honor veterans, including six young men and Vietnam veterans from New Ulm killed in action.

Finally, they will propose adopting a plan to help guide future development of the proposed Veterans Square.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 at City Hall Council Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.