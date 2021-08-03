Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

The Docket: Farmfest kicks off Tuesday, New Ulm City Council revisits veterans monument

The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics each week that matters to you.(KEYC)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Farmfest kicks off Tuesday in Morgan, Minnesota.

Tuesday’s discussions include a panel called “US Ag Policy at the Crossroads - Where Do We Go From Here?”

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R - Minnesota) will be participating in that panel.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D - Minnesota) will also be participating at Farmfest virtually this year; she is currently in Washington D.C. working on the infrastructure bill.

Hear more from both Sen. Klobuchar and Rep. Hagedorn Tuesday on KEYC News Now.

New Ulm City Council will revisit the proposed Vietnam veterans memorial monument at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Back in July, the council tabled voting on whether to place the memorial monument in German Park and formed a committee to help determine the best option.

The monument came from a donation with the condition that it be placed near the U. S. Flag in the park.

Tuesday, the council will propose naming the grass area around the United States flag pole in German Park “Veterans Square”.

They will also decide on accepting the donated granite panels, which would honor veterans, including six young men and Vietnam veterans from New Ulm killed in action.

Finally, they will propose adopting a plan to help guide future development of the proposed Veterans Square.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 4:30 at City Hall Council Chambers.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of incidents from Friday
Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help

Latest News

An airplane prepares to land on one of the runways at Mankato Regional Airport Monday, Aug. 2,...
Mankato City Council to vote on air traffic control tower
Mankato City Council to vote on air traffic control tower
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather
Preparation is underway at Vetter Stone Amphitheater for the 23rd annual Mankato Ribfest.
Preparation underway for 23rd annual Mankato Ribfest