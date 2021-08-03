Local mental performance consultant provides knowledge on mental health in sports

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Contrary to popular belief, athletes on any level can succumb to pressure, stress and mental health struggles.

Even on the biggest stage in the world.

“I think what Simone Biles, Michael Phelps and Namoi Oskaka have done is really incredible. I think they are really our heroes and they really showcased on this worldwide stage the importance of mental health.”

That’s what drives certified mental performance consultant, speaker and author Cindra Kamphoff to normalize mental health.

“And we have to take care of our bodies and our minds. When we are performing at the Olympics or we are performing in every day life. We have to keep our mental health and our mindset into consideration as well.”

Kamphoff has first hand experience when helping athletes of that caliber find a balance and deal with the pressure.

“With the athletes in Tokyo this summer, I have been calling them on the phone or Zoom calls with them. Be there best in these moments that they have been training five years.

She uses a wide range of tools to help athletes align their physical and mental health.

“It helps them build their confidence, deal with pressure, and help them build their mental toolbox. So they can really handle anything that comes their way,” Kamphoff said.

Kamphoff wants athletes to know that mental health struggles at any level of competition is not something to be ashamed of.

Especially if it is affecting your physical health as well.

