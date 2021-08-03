Mankato City Council authorizes Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center improvements

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council is moving forward with five improvement projects at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

At its work session Monday night, the council identified the arena’s most pressing issues.

The facility is in need of new roofing, heating and air conditioning systems, exterior wall panels, and a new ice plant. The council says the $2.6 million ice plant and $1.4 million heating system will be cash flowed, while other improvements will be funded by local sales tax revenue.

“The council did authorize kind of the next steps [in] moving forward with these projects and these processes, so they’ll be finalizing and developing kind of the specifications for these, and then we go through the complicated process that cities do for purchasing,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz explained.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.