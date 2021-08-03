Mankato City Council to vote on air traffic control tower

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato City Council is expected to vote this month on whether or not to submit an application for an air traffic control tower at the Mankato Regional Airport.

If the council agrees to submit the application, the FAA will then take about 90 days to respond.

If Mankato gets the green light, the city will then have to do a sighting study to determine the best location for the control tower.

In total, the process can take a minimum of three to five years before construction on the tower begins.

”Ours is projected to cost anywhere between $6 [million] to $7.5 million. Most of these are funded 90% federal, five percent state and five percent local. So our local share will be probably between $300,000 to $350,000,” Mankato Public Works Director Jeff Johnson explained.

The local portion would be funded mostly through sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.