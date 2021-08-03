Your Photos
MDH: 1,667 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,667 new cases of COVID-19.

The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 614,490. Of those total cases, 43,458 are health care workers.

There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,678. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,512.

There are 602,808 people who are no longer isolated.

33,392 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,750 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,706,973.

Statewide, 3,170,942 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 3,004,629 people have completed the vaccine series. 66.7 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. 91.8 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 57 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 53 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 52 percent in Brown County, and 49 percent in LeSueur County.

For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

