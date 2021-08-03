Your Photos
Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center announces concert
Mankato City Council authorizes Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center improvements
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
Ex-cops charged in Floyd death want separation from Chauvin