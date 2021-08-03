Preparation underway for 23rd annual Mankato Ribfest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The tents are going up at Vetter Stone Amphitheater, as Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center staff prepares to welcome thousands this weekend to the 23rd annual Mankato Ribfest.

“Ribfest has kind of become this big reunion where you see a lot of friends and family that you don’t normally see all that often, so we’re really looking forward to seeing people back out here,” Eric Jones, co-director of MCHS Event Center, said.

Staff says the weekend-long concert series will look just like any other year -- there are no capacity limits, social distancing rules or mask requirements.

There is one new rule to be aware of: This summer, Vetter Stone Amphitheater has implemented a clear-bag rule. Guests are encouraged not to bring in a bag, but if one is necessary, it must be transparent and no larger than 12x12 inches. Guests are also allowed to bring in a clutch no larger than 5x8 inches.

The weekend’s lineup includes Steve Earle & The Dukes, Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, and Hairball headlines on Saturday.

On Sunday, an all-day tribute to the life of Steve Murphy.

“(Monday) happens to be the anniversary of his passing,” Jay Flugum, member of The Murphy Brothers Band, said. “And this next weekend is just a big joyous celebration. The community has just come together with us, for us, and for Steve’s family over the past year. And it’s just one of those exciting moments that we get to enjoy Steve’s life again.”

The Murphy Brothers Band, the Rain Kings and The Jade Murphy Band, led by Steve’s son, will all perform on Sunday.

Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door on the day of the concert. You can find more information here.

