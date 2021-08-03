Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.

According to police, officers were called to the Extended Stay America about 3 p.m. Monday on a report of an agitated man who was possibly armed. He was in a hotel room with a woman, WCCO-TV reported.

After negotiating until about 8 p.m., the police department’s Emergency Response Team gained entrance to the room and detained the man without incident. Police say the woman was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of incidents from Friday
Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game...
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Iowa teen hurt in fatal park ride accident leaving hospital
FILE — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and metro prosecutors announced the launch of a...
Minnesota AG launches unit to review wrongful convictions