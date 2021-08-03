Your Photos
Triple-A is distributing free yard signs to promote child pedestrian safety

According to government data, traffic-related pedestrian deaths have spiked 46 percent over the past decade(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(KEYC) - AAA says that in-person school could present an increased risk for children with the start of school right around the corner.

According to government data, traffic-related pedestrian deaths have spiked 46 percent over the past decade.

About 20 percent of children under the age of 14 killed in traffic crashes were pedestrians.

”It’s so important to protect these young children in our neighborhoods and in our communities. No one ever wants to read about, but you especially don’t want to hear about a child’s life was taken from them when there was something we could have done about it,” AAA Public Affairs Specialist, Meredith Mitts said.

AAA says that the child pedestrian death are preventable with decreased speeds and no distracted driving.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

