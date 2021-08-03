Your Photos
Vikings release CB Jeff Gladney after assault indictment

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game...
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with, and the team quickly moved to release him.

“We take these matters very seriously and condemn all forms of domestic violence,” the team said in a release.” No further comment was offered.

Gladney, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He had remained on the roster but had not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

He’s charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the alleged victim’s neck and throat, according to the indictment.

The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a civil suit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend.

She also alleged in the suit he tried to bribe and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

No court date has been scheduled yet.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, who addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team on Tuesday, called the allegations against Gladney “very disturbing and something that’s concerning to us as ownership and to our organization.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

