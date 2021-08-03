Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in the area.

The county says there is not an outbreak at this time, but the CDC has designated Waseca County as having a “substantial” amount of cases.

As a result, Public Health Director Sarah Berry recommends following standard health and safety protocols in relation to the coronavirus. That includes getting vaccinated, social distancing measures, and getting tested is recommended.

Waseca County is also recommending using a mask or face covering when indoors or in close proximity to others, even if fully vaccinated.

