Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

11th annual Alive After Five returns Thursday

City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.
City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.(KEYC News Now)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.

Admission is free and the series is held Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., August 5 through August 26 at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato.

The event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company. It is also sponsored by Charter Communications, Fun.com, Harry Meyering Center, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, True Real Estate, Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment & KMSU, Radio Mankato, and Alpha Media Mankato.

2021 band lineup:

  • August 5: William Elliott Whitmore (roots-folk, country, Americana)
  • August 12: International Reggae All-Stars (reggae, R & B)
  • August 19: The Federales (classic country for the modern world)
  • August 26: Seasaw (indie-pop)

Attendees may purchase meals, snacks, and beverages from a variety of local vendors, including Pub 500, Wooden Spoon, and Pizza Ranch. Parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry Street ramps at no cost. KMSU will live stream for the first hour of the series every Thursday.

For more information, visit https://citycentermankato.com/aa5.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
Minnesota $100 vaccine reward program opens today
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete
A detour on Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter is expected to be lifted today.
Highway 99 construction complete
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Ney Nature Center in Henderson to take...
Finding your way with orienteering at Ney Nature Center