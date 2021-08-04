11th annual Alive After Five returns Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.

Admission is free and the series is held Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., August 5 through August 26 at Civic Center Plaza in downtown Mankato.

The event is presented by Schell’s Brewing Company. It is also sponsored by Charter Communications, Fun.com, Harry Meyering Center, SouthPoint Financial Credit Union, True Real Estate, Clean Water, Land & Legacy Amendment & KMSU, Radio Mankato, and Alpha Media Mankato.

2021 band lineup:

August 5: William Elliott Whitmore (roots-folk, country, Americana)

August 12: International Reggae All-Stars (reggae, R & B)

August 19: The Federales (classic country for the modern world)

August 26: Seasaw (indie-pop)

Attendees may purchase meals, snacks, and beverages from a variety of local vendors, including Pub 500, Wooden Spoon, and Pizza Ranch. Parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry Street ramps at no cost. KMSU will live stream for the first hour of the series every Thursday.

For more information, visit https://citycentermankato.com/aa5.

