Brown County authorities remind motorists it is illegal to drive on closed roads

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Highway Department are reminding the public that it is illegal to drive on closed roads in Minnesota.

The reminder from the agencies comes as each agency has observed motorists traveling on Brown County Road 13 between Hanska and New Ulm, which has been closed and barricaded accordingly since June 2021.

Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or spend 90 days in jail for violating this law.

Long story short: CR 13 from New Ulm to Hanska is still closed. If you are not local traffic, you could be fined for... Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

