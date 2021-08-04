Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Brown County authorities remind motorists it is illegal to drive on closed roads

FILE — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Highway Department are reminding the...
FILE — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Highway Department are reminding the public that it is illegal to drive on closed roads in Minnesota.(KEYC News Now, File)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Highway Department are reminding the public that it is illegal to drive on closed roads in Minnesota.

The reminder from the agencies comes as each agency has observed motorists traveling on Brown County Road 13 between Hanska and New Ulm, which has been closed and barricaded accordingly since June 2021.

Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or spend 90 days in jail for violating this law.

Long story short: CR 13 from New Ulm to Hanska is still closed. If you are not local traffic, you could be fined for...

Posted by Brown County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

Minnesota FFA and 4-H members pose for a photo with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at...
Minnesota FFA, 4-H members encouraged to design specialized agricultural license plate
Walz farmfest
Governor Walz visits Farmfest
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update