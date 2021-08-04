Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.
11th annual Alive After Five returns Thursday
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
Lung X-rays show difference vaccine can make
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete