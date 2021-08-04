Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ hits a milestone

FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New...
FILE - Former Beatle George Harrison performs during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Oct. 16, 1992. Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year. The original 23-track album — complete with hits “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What Is Life” and “My Sweet Lord” — has been remixed for the anniversary editions from Capitol/UMe and are now augmented with 47 demos and outtakes, 42 of them previously unreleased.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — George Harrison’s landmark album “All Things Must Pass” is celebrating its belated 50th anniversary this year with a ton of music.

The original 1970 collection was audacious for it’s time — the first triple studio album in rock history, a virtual flurry of vinyl.

The various anniversary editions out this week make that look quaint, containing eight LPs or five CDs with the remixed album, demos, outtakes and jams.

Dhani Harrison, Harrison’s son spearheaded the new collection and calls it a “family time capsule.”

He adds it might make the perfect post-pandemic soundtrack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building
Bridging the Great Health Divide Documentary
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Over half NY Assembly wants to oust Cuomo if he doesn’t quit
The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases.
The delta variant continues to spread as vaccination rate increases
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2020, file photo, people fill a bar during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally...
Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant