Gov. Tim Walz visits Farmfest

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz’s message to Farmfest visitors Wednesday was unity among all Minnesotans.

Inside the Wick Building, as the afternoon’s keynote speaker, Walz said there is far less that separates us as Minnesota continues to fight against COVID-19 and the delta variant.

“These things that we differ with, I will go to my grave believing we have so much more in common if we spent a little time focusing on those. I think a lot of us would have a lot less things to be griping about,” Walz said.

Walz also addressed the state’s newly-adopted Clean Cars Rule, which aims to get more electric vehicles onto Minnesota roads.

While the rule was met with backlash from the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association and other groups, Walz says the move is crucial to keep up with a growing electric vehicle market.

“I am not the CEO of GM or Ford or any of those. They have made the decisions where the market is going,” Walz said. “As we electrify our transportation grid, one of the key things is that we are going to have to have the infrastructure to recharge vehicles and use them.”

Walz also spoke with visitors walking the Farmfest grounds Wednesday afternoon, addressing concerns of farmers and visitors from tent to tent.

“When you get away from this, and you get into each of the tents, it’s about, we appreciate the budget that got done, the drought is real can we get some relief is that it is much more about what is in my family,” Walz said.

As farmers patiently wait for rain and prepare for unknown yields this harvest season, the governor thanked them for the necessary role they play in Minnesota’s economy.

“And when you come out here, a whole bunch of people had food in their belly and had jobs to go to because of the work that was done,” Walz said.

