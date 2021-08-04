Your Photos
Highway 99 construction complete

A detour on Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter is expected to be lifted today.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - A detour on Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter is expected to be lifted Wednesday.

Construction is now complete on the project which started on April 12.

Updates to the highway include 11 miles of resurfacing, culvert repair, and added lighting to intersections. An expanded turn lane to Nicollet County Road 13 is also a part of the now completed project.

MnDOT says the detour currently in place should be lifted by the end of the day.

The total cost of the upgraded highway is just under $5 million.

