Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mara Hoffner tragically passed away earlier this year. Tuesday would be the Mankato East diving star’s 14th birthday.

Mara’s light continues to shine, and the Hoffner family is determined to change the conversation around mental health.

MSU head football coach Todd Hoffner along with Melodee, Kiaya and Brady are honoring Mara by supporting programs near and dear to her heart.

“She was on the varsity diving team and scoring points, helping the team win and do things they hadn’t done before,” said Todd Hoffner.

The Hoffner family is donating one thousand dollars to the East diving program and another thousand to K & G Gymnastics.

“It was pretty special to us as parents. Mara had great relationships, great friendships with those groups. She had a lot of connections with those groups. They meant a lot to her, meant a lot to us, and we’re trying to help those groups moving forward,” said Hoffner.

The Hoffners are also sending one thousand dollars to Prairie Winds Middle School to put the spotlight on education about mental health issues.

“There’s more and more publicity, and people that are unfortunately involved in mental health issues. Whether someone goes to the extreme and potentially takes an attempt at their life and self-harm, it’s unfortunate, but trying to listen, love people, encourage others and get people help if they need help. There is a suicide lifeline. There are lots of different services out there, counseling. Lot’s of different ways to help people. Just taking things seriously and trying to get people help with the professionals who know what they’re doing is probably the biggest thing,” said Hoffner.

The whole purpose of the donations is to build on what Mara started by being there for others. She left behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, acceptance and fearlessness.

“Mara’s Light guided us to do this to try and help others. She was always a very caring, loving, sharing person. We’re just trying to pay it forward,” said Hoffner.

The Hoffner family plans on giving to these organizations on an annual basis to take a step in preventing this sort of heartbreak from happening in the future.

“Anytime a young human’s life is cut short, especially a child, it’s one of the most heart-wrenching human things any person can go through as a parent. Most parents would trade places with their child at any point in time and would rather be them than their child. Having to put your daughter’s body to rest is just a difficult thing,” said Hoffner.

If you or someone you love needs help, call the suicide prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol says an arrest has been made following a Twin Cities crash that...
Toddler killed, 5 others hurt in crash, driver arrested
According to a release from the city, first aid was rendered on scene to the lone occupant of...
Le Sueur Police investigating fatal crash
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a pair of incidents from Friday
Mankato Public Safety investigating alleged assault

Latest News

Farmfest day one kicks off with discussion on agriculture policy
Farmfest day one kicks off with discussion on agriculture policy
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Suni Lee has made it known that anyone can work til the break of dawn and come out victorious
Suni Lee becoming role model to young gymnasts