Madelia Health signs five-year lease for new clinic

TRUMAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Health signs a five-year lease to take over a former Mayo Clinic Health System building in Truman.

The facility is located next to the Heartland Senior Living Center and will treat patients of all ages.

The health provider plans to start off with one nurse practitioner and front desk person offering care 5 days a week.

Madelia Health says it will offer some lab testing services as well as a potential pharmacy down the road.

The Truman clinic is expected to open later this year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.