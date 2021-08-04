Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Massive cancellations by Spirit Airlines stretch into 4th day

By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Spirit Airlines entered a fourth straight day of massive flight disruptions on Wednesday.

American Airlines is also reporting some issues.

The massive flight disruptions are creating chaos at airports around the country even as the travel industry reports a surge in summer travel.

“It’s a lot of upset people here right now. The man’s flying for a funeral, and it got canceled out of Atlanta,” said Los Angeles traveler Sam Crossley.

More than 50% of Spirit’s schedule was canceled on Wednesday. According to the tracking website FlightAware, that adds up to more than 400 flights.

Another 6% of its scheduled flights were delayed.

“Nobody is saying anything to anybody,” said Atlanta passenger Adeniyi Oladimej. “Is it going to be rescheduled? Are they going to refund money?”

In a statement, Spirit said it was proactively canceling flights due to “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

Travel woes were also hitting American.

The airline said planes and crews stuck in other cities due to weekend storms in Texas were being repositioned, causing delays, cancellations and nearly 100 diversions through Tuesday.

“So, 62,000 passengers with canceled flights, nearly 50,000 of them because they didn’t have the pilots available trained and ready to roll,” said Capt. Dennis Tajer with the Allied Pilots Association.

The union blamed bad weather, pilot shortages and strict scheduling that limits the number of hours crews are allowed to work for the snowballing disruptions hitting airlines as they adapt to a surge in summer vacations.

“We went from famine to feast and our management team wasn’t prepared,” said Tajer.

Spirit said it’s “working around the clock” to get back on track.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 file photo, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex smiles during her visit...
Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th
Minnesota FFA and 4-H members pose for a photo with Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at...
Minnesota FFA, 4-H members encouraged to design specialized agricultural license plate
Walz farmfest
Governor Walz visits Farmfest
A year after the Beirut blast, survivors are still grieving, still angry, and still waiting for...
Grieving and angry, Lebanon marks Beirut blast anniversary
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 5 PM Weather