Mayors Carter; Frey require masks in public buildings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul said Tuesday they’ll require city employees to wear masks in indoor public spaces as the delta variant of the coronavirus spurs concern nationwide.

Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter said they’ll also require visitors to city-owned buildings to wear masks. The moves are in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. The mayors also urged businesses to require masks indoors to less the chances of virus spread.

