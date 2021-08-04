Your Photos
MDH: 936 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths

KEYC Daily COVID-19 Update: August 8, 2021
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 936 new cases of COVID-19.

The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 615,923. Of those total cases, 43,516 are health care workers.

There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 7,683. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,515.

There are 603,264 people who are no longer isolated.

33,485 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 6,781 were hospitalized in ICU.

The total approximate number of tests completed is 10,725,327.

Statewide, 3,176,256 people have at least one vaccine dose, and 3,007,556 people have completed the vaccine series. 67.5 percent of those 12 and older have at least one dose of the vaccine. 91.9 percent of those 65 or older have received at least one dose.

In our area, 57 percent of the total population in Nicollet County have received one dose of the vaccine; 52 percent in Blue Earth County, 44 percent in Sibley County, 53 percent in Brown County, and 49 percent in LeSueur County.

For more information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us.

