Minnesota $100 vaccine reward program opens today

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesotans can submit a request for the $100 vaccination rewards program.

Requests can be submitted at mn.gov/covid19/100.

The $100 reward request form is open from Wednesday, August 4 through Sunday, August 15. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by the Department of Health.

Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, and at this time, this rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions.

