Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota $100 vaccine reward program opens today

(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By Benjamin Broze
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesotans can submit a request for the $100 vaccination rewards program.

Requests can be submitted at mn.gov/covid19/100.

The $100 reward request form is open from Wednesday, August 4 through Sunday, August 15. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by the Department of Health.

Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, and at this time, this rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family donates money to support programs near and dear to Mara's heart.
Hoffner family guided by Mara’s Light
FILE — The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday that the death of a Plato man on...
Authorities rule death of Plato man as homicide, ask for public’s help
Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in...
Mankato police seek public’s help identifying 2 suspects connected to 9 graffiti incidents
Waseca County is taking measures to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in...
Waseca County designated as ‘substantial’ COVID-19 area by CDC
FILE — A man has been arrested after a five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel.
Rochester hotel standoff ends with arrest

Latest News

City Center Partnership announced its 11th annual Alive After Five concert series.
11th annual Alive After Five returns Thursday
Construction on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian is wrapped up after multiple weather...
Phase one of Highway 60 construction complete
A detour on Highway 99 between Nicollet and St. Peter is expected to be lifted today.
Highway 99 construction complete
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Ney Nature Center in Henderson to take...
Finding your way with orienteering at Ney Nature Center