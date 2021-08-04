Minnesota FFA, 4-H members encouraged to design specialized agricultural license plate

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota FFA and 4-H members are being encouraged to help design the upcoming specialized agricultural license plate.

Similar to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ critical habitat license plates, the specialized agriculture license plates will support agricultural programs provided by FFA and 4-H across the state. There will be an annual contribution of $20 associated with the plates.

As the Legislative Session came to a close, the specialized agriculture plate passed as part of the state’s transportation bill. Minnesotans will be able to purchase the specialized agriculture plate in early 2022.

To celebrate the announcement and kick off the contest, FFA and 4-H members joined Gov. Tim Walz and other legislators at Farmfest Wednesday to make the announcement.

“We are excited that students will help design the new plate which will celebrate agriculture while allowing Minnesotans the opportunity to invest in students through the Minnesota FFA Foundation and Minnesota 4-H Extension,” stated Val Aarsvold, Minnesota FFA Foundation executive director.

FFA and 4-H members are encouraged to submit their designs as part of the process, with one member’s designs being chosen.

Contest organizers say creativity is encouraged as FFA and 4-H members design an image that depicts the lands and activities related to agriculture in Minnesota.

The deadline to submit designs is Oct. 1.

More information and full contest details are available on the Minnesota FFA Foundation’s website and Minnesota 4-H Extension’s website.

